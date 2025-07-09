Tata AutoComp and Skoda Group Forge Joint Venture to Power India's Railways

In a strategic move to bolster India's railway infrastructure, Tata AutoComp and Skoda Group have announced a joint venture aimed at revolutionizing railway propulsion systems and components production.

This collaboration represents a significant multi-million-euro investment, positioning the venture as a transformative force in India's burgeoning railway and mobility markets.

By leveraging Tata AutoComp's expertise and Skoda Group's advanced European technology, the new company will focus on manufacturing innovative converters, drives, and auxiliary systems, boosting economic growth and technological sophistication in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)