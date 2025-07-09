Vedanta Ltd.'s Financial Turmoil: Accusations and Market Impacts

Vedanta Ltd.'s shares plunged by nearly 8% following a report by the US short-seller Viceroy Research, labeling the mining conglomerate, led by Anil Agarwal, as 'financially unsustainable'. At the BSE, the stock dropped by 7.71% to Rs 421, while at the NSE, it plummeted by 7.81% to Rs 420.65.

Viceroy Research released an 85-page report detailing their decision to short Vedanta Resources' debt, highlighting potential severe risks to creditors. The practice of shorting debt involves profiting from a decline in bond prices by selling borrowed bonds and buying them back later at a lower cost.

Vedanta Ltd. dismissed the report as a carefully curated mix of misinformation designed to create hysteria and manipulation of the market. They criticized the report for lacking a balanced inquiry, accusing its authors of sensationalizing facts already within the public domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)