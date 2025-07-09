Left Menu

Vedanta Ltd.'s Financial Turmoil: Accusations and Market Impacts

Shares of Vedanta Ltd fell nearly 8% after US short-seller Viceroy Research claimed the group's financial operations posed significant risks. The report accused the mining conglomerate, led by billionaire Anil Agarwal, of being unsustainable, which Vedanta refuted as false propaganda aimed at manipulating markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:06 IST
Vedanta Ltd.'s Financial Turmoil: Accusations and Market Impacts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Ltd.'s shares plunged by nearly 8% following a report by the US short-seller Viceroy Research, labeling the mining conglomerate, led by Anil Agarwal, as 'financially unsustainable'. At the BSE, the stock dropped by 7.71% to Rs 421, while at the NSE, it plummeted by 7.81% to Rs 420.65.

Viceroy Research released an 85-page report detailing their decision to short Vedanta Resources' debt, highlighting potential severe risks to creditors. The practice of shorting debt involves profiting from a decline in bond prices by selling borrowed bonds and buying them back later at a lower cost.

Vedanta Ltd. dismissed the report as a carefully curated mix of misinformation designed to create hysteria and manipulation of the market. They criticized the report for lacking a balanced inquiry, accusing its authors of sensationalizing facts already within the public domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025