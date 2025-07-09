Trade Troubles: Trump's Tariff Tango
Donald Trump’s ambitious agenda for swift global trade negotiations has stalled, with only limited agreements with the UK and Vietnam. His administration’s tariff threats have yet to yield significant results, leaving the global trade landscape in uncertainty as future negotiations face complex challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
Donald Trump's administration, once promising a flurry of trade deals, finds itself stalled with only agreements with the UK and Vietnam to show.
The administration's aggressive tariff strategies have yet to secure the concessions hoped for, prolonging global trade uncertainty.
Meanwhile, Trump's push to impose a uniform 10% tariff continues to face skepticism from major international counterparts like the EU and Japan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission now targeting June 25 launch: NASA.
Shubhanshu Shukla Set to Soar: Axiom-4 Mission Eyes June 25 Launch
Drones Ignite Tensions: Ukrainian Strike Hits Moscow Region
Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Set for Historic Axiom-4 Mission to ISS
Ukrainian Forces Ignite Russian Oil Depot in Strategic Strike