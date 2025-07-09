Left Menu

Trade Troubles: Trump's Tariff Tango

Donald Trump’s ambitious agenda for swift global trade negotiations has stalled, with only limited agreements with the UK and Vietnam. His administration’s tariff threats have yet to yield significant results, leaving the global trade landscape in uncertainty as future negotiations face complex challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:47 IST
Trade Troubles: Trump's Tariff Tango
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump's administration, once promising a flurry of trade deals, finds itself stalled with only agreements with the UK and Vietnam to show.

The administration's aggressive tariff strategies have yet to secure the concessions hoped for, prolonging global trade uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Trump's push to impose a uniform 10% tariff continues to face skepticism from major international counterparts like the EU and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025