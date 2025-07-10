Struggling Scheme: Migrant Workers' Hurdles in UK Care Industry

A multi-million-pound British government scheme, designed to assist exploited migrant care workers in securing new employment, has largely been ineffective, according to recent research. The hurdles identified include prohibitive visa costs and other obstacles.

Research by the London-based Work Rights Centre revealed that only 3.4% of over 27,000 contacted carers found new jobs within the framework. This complicates the setting, where a third of England's care workers are migrants, many of whom face exploitation and abuse due to dependency on employers.

Charities urge the government to revamp work visas, which currently bind employees to sponsors and result in exploitation, including debt bondage and modern slavery. Despite the £16 million initiative to aid jobless migrant care workers, the scheme lacks specific success targets, and its impact remains minimal.

