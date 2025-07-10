Left Menu

Struggling Scheme: Migrant Workers' Hurdles in UK Care Industry

A British government initiative aimed at helping exploited migrant care workers has faltered due to high visa costs and other barriers. The Work Rights Centre's research found only 3.4% of contacted workers secured new employment through the scheme, highlighting the need for visa reform and awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 04:35 IST
Struggling Scheme: Migrant Workers' Hurdles in UK Care Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A multi-million-pound British government scheme, designed to assist exploited migrant care workers in securing new employment, has largely been ineffective, according to recent research. The hurdles identified include prohibitive visa costs and other obstacles.

Research by the London-based Work Rights Centre revealed that only 3.4% of over 27,000 contacted carers found new jobs within the framework. This complicates the setting, where a third of England's care workers are migrants, many of whom face exploitation and abuse due to dependency on employers.

Charities urge the government to revamp work visas, which currently bind employees to sponsors and result in exploitation, including debt bondage and modern slavery. Despite the £16 million initiative to aid jobless migrant care workers, the scheme lacks specific success targets, and its impact remains minimal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025