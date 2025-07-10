Left Menu

StoryNest Communications: A New Chapter in Indian Brand Storytelling

StoryNest Communications, led by Swati Chakrabarty, launches in Kolkata as a comprehensive agency focused on authentic brand narratives. Aimed at purpose-led brands, it offers diverse services like strategic PR and media relations, committed to redefining communication with creativity and social impact across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:42 IST
StoryNest Communications Debuts as India's New-Age Brand Storytelling Agency, Championing Purpose-Driven Narratives. Image Credit: ANI
India's communications sector witnessed a significant development as StoryNest Communications, a full-service communications and brand storytelling agency, opened its doors in Kolkata. Founded by esteemed PR and communication expert Swati Chakrabarty, the agency aims to craft compelling and authentic brand narratives that inspire and build trust.

Positioned as a comprehensive communications partner, StoryNest aspires to empower brands that seek purpose-driven narratives throughout India. The agency offers a wide range of services such as strategic public relations, media relations, digital storytelling, influencer engagement, and crisis communication. Rooted in creativity, authenticity, and social impact, StoryNest aims to transform the way brands communicate in today's conscious market. 'StoryNest is not merely an agency; it's a movement to create stories that resonate and drive genuine change,' asserted Chakrabarty.

Bringing over a decade of expertise in strategic public relations and impactful campaign leadership, Chakrabarty's legacy is one of trust and creativity. As a former director at a prominent communications agency, she led several national campaigns that garnered accolades like the IPRA Award for Best CSR Campaign. StoryNest is already working with clients across various sectors, aiming to establish a nationwide presence and foster a diverse team of communication professionals.

