Escalation in Drone Warfare: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Intensifies

Ukraine's recent drone attacks on Russian soil have resulted in two casualties, Russian authorities reported. The assaults, taking place overnight and into early Friday, aimed at various targets, including Moscow.

Between late Thursday night and Friday morning, Russian air defenses successfully intercepted 155 Ukrainian drones, as per the Russian defense ministry's reports via Telegram. Among these, 11 were headed for Moscow. This prompted temporary suspension of operations at three of the four airports serving the Russian capital: Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky, even though they later resumed, according to Russia's aviation authority, Rosaviatsia.

Kyiv has justified its cross-border strikes as efforts to dismantle critical infrastructure supporting Moscow's ongoing war strategies. Meanwhile, Russia has intensified its drone strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, resulting in numerous civilian casualties, Ukrainian officials said. Both nations have consistently denied targeting civilians intentionally in this prolonged conflict.

