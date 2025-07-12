Left Menu

Fuel Cutoff: Unraveling the Air India Disaster

A preliminary report on last month's Air India crash reveals that the plane's engine fuel cutoff switches unexpectedly switched to cutoff, depleting the engines of fuel and resulting in a tragic incident. The report details the sequence of events leading to the crash that claimed 260 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 04:22 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 04:22 IST
Fuel Cutoff: Unraveling the Air India Disaster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A preliminary investigation into the devastating Air India crash last month, which resulted in the tragic loss of 260 lives, points to a critical malfunction in the aircraft's systems. According to the report, the aircraft's engines were suddenly deprived of fuel when the cutoff switches flipped simultaneously from run to cutoff mode.

The sequence of events, meticulously detailed by Indian investigators, highlights the moments leading up to the crash. On June 12, the Air India Dreamliner VT-ANB began its ill-fated journey from Ahmedabad, where it had landed from New Delhi as AI423. Shortly after departure, the plane faced a dramatic fuel cutoff at 08:08:42 GMT during its initial ascent.

Witnesses and cockpit recordings reveal a chilling exchange between pilots, with one questioning the switch to cutoff. Despite rapid attempts to rectify the situation, including the deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) and efforts to relight the engines, the aircraft tragically lost altitude, resulting in the fatal crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025