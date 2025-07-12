Fuel Cutoff: Unraveling the Air India Disaster

A preliminary investigation into the devastating Air India crash last month, which resulted in the tragic loss of 260 lives, points to a critical malfunction in the aircraft's systems. According to the report, the aircraft's engines were suddenly deprived of fuel when the cutoff switches flipped simultaneously from run to cutoff mode.

The sequence of events, meticulously detailed by Indian investigators, highlights the moments leading up to the crash. On June 12, the Air India Dreamliner VT-ANB began its ill-fated journey from Ahmedabad, where it had landed from New Delhi as AI423. Shortly after departure, the plane faced a dramatic fuel cutoff at 08:08:42 GMT during its initial ascent.

Witnesses and cockpit recordings reveal a chilling exchange between pilots, with one questioning the switch to cutoff. Despite rapid attempts to rectify the situation, including the deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) and efforts to relight the engines, the aircraft tragically lost altitude, resulting in the fatal crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)