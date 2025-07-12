Left Menu

Revitalizing Historic Ties: Pakistan and Russia's Steel Renaissance

Pakistan and Russia have entered into an agreement to restore the Pakistan Steel Mills, signifying renewed bilateral cooperation. Originally built with Soviet support, the mills experienced severe financial losses over the years. The new deal marks another chapter in the long-standing ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-07-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 15:58 IST
Revitalizing Historic Ties: Pakistan and Russia's Steel Renaissance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development for bilateral relations, Pakistan and Russia have agreed to restore the historic Pakistan Steel Mills project. The agreement, finalized at the Pakistan Embassy in Moscow, highlights a renewed phase of cooperation between the two nations. Despite China's interest in securing the contract, Russia emerged victorious, reinforcing ties first established with the mill's Soviet-assisted foundation.

According to special assistant to the prime minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan, the collaboration reflects a commitment to a robust industrial future. The Pakistan Steel Mills, which became operational in 1971, had long been a symbol of friendly relations between the nations. However, it has faced significant financial turmoil since 2008, leading to colossal losses over the years.

Despite various government attempts to revive the mills, it had been a struggle until recent Russian intervention. Initially, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf administration leaned towards Chinese negotiations, but ultimately, the project's Soviet roots made Russia the more fitting partner to spearhead its revival.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025