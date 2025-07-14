FAA and Boeing Assure Safety of Fuel Switch Locks Amid Probe

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing have confirmed the safety of fuel switch locks on their aircraft, following investigations into a fatal Air India crash. A preliminary report raised concerns about the engine fuel cutoff switches, but FAA's findings ruled out any safety directives.

Boeing's notification to airlines stated no actions were necessary, referencing FAA's advisories from 2018. Despite suggestions to inspect fuel switch locks, no mandatory inspections were imposed. Air India's crash led to replacing the throttle control module twice, in 2019 and 2023, yet compliance with all directives was noted.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) highlighted cockpit conversations indicating no pilot error, urging transparency in investigations. ALPA India called for the inclusion of pilots in the inquiry, while U.S. experts endorsed the objective assessment of the crash, avoiding pilot error bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)