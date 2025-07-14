Left Menu

Washington's Green Light: Patriot Systems for Ukraine

Positive developments emerge from Washington regarding the sale of Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine. Discussions are ongoing about the implementation, quantity, ownership, and financing of these systems. This follows a visit by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius to Washington, signaling significant international defense collaborations.

Berlin | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a new development, Washington shows 'very positive signs' of advancing the sale of Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, as confirmed by a German defence ministry spokesperson on Monday.

The discussions have now entered a logistical phase, exploring the details of how many systems will be transferred, responsible parties for the acquisition, and financial arrangements. This step forward comes after German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius recently visited Washington, aiming to strengthen international defense cooperation.

The ongoing dialogue underscores the commitment of both nations to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities amid heightened global tensions. Writing by Friederike Heine; editing by Matthias Williams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

