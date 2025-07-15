Tragedy Strikes: Speedboat Capsizes Off Indonesia's Mentawai Islands

In a heart-wrenching maritime accident off Indonesia's Mentawai Islands, 11 people are still missing after a speedboat capsized during a fierce storm. Among the missing are three children, underscoring the tragedy's impact.

The boat, which carried 16 passengers and two crew members, was caught in a sudden squall while traveling between Sikakap and Tuapejat. Lahmudin, head of the Disaster Management Agency, confirmed the survivors' stable conditions after a grueling ordeal at sea.

A rescue operation involving local agencies, fishermen, and civilians is ongoing. The incident once again highlights Indonesia's persistent challenges with maritime safety, following a similar tragic ferry sinking near Bali earlier this month.

