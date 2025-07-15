Left Menu

Moglix Launches New Eco-Friendly Bitumen Plant to Revolutionize India's Road Infrastructure

Moglix inaugurates its DRG Industries' greenfield bitumen processing facility in Mathura to enhance India's infrastructure. The plant will produce high-performance bitumen products designed for durability and sustainability, aligned with India's road safety and environmental goals, while fostering local innovation and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:54 IST
Rahul Garg, CEO & Founder, Moglix at the DRG Bitumen Plant. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Moglix, a major player in the B2B e-commerce and supply chain sector, has unveiled its new greenfield bitumen processing facility under DRG Industries in Kosi Kalan, Mathura. Set to begin commercial production in July 2025, the facility aims to contribute to India's infrastructure transformation with sustainable materials.

India's infrastructure vision emphasizes expansive, durable, and sustainable development, particularly within its vast road network. Moglix's venture into bitumen manufacturing aligns with national priorities to enhance road quality and safety, incorporating environmentally friendly practices aimed at reducing road incidents by 2030.

DRG Industries will produce advanced bitumen products like polymer-modified bitumen, emulsions, and hard binders to extend road life and lessen environmental impact. The facility, spread over 3.5 acres, is equipped with high-tech infrastructure for ecological efficiency and aims to support regional infrastructure projects while boosting local employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

