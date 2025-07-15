Moglix Launches New Eco-Friendly Bitumen Plant to Revolutionize India's Road Infrastructure

Moglix, a major player in the B2B e-commerce and supply chain sector, has unveiled its new greenfield bitumen processing facility under DRG Industries in Kosi Kalan, Mathura. Set to begin commercial production in July 2025, the facility aims to contribute to India's infrastructure transformation with sustainable materials.

India's infrastructure vision emphasizes expansive, durable, and sustainable development, particularly within its vast road network. Moglix's venture into bitumen manufacturing aligns with national priorities to enhance road quality and safety, incorporating environmentally friendly practices aimed at reducing road incidents by 2030.

DRG Industries will produce advanced bitumen products like polymer-modified bitumen, emulsions, and hard binders to extend road life and lessen environmental impact. The facility, spread over 3.5 acres, is equipped with high-tech infrastructure for ecological efficiency and aims to support regional infrastructure projects while boosting local employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)