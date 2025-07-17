Madhya Pradesh Woos Spanish Investors: An Ancient Cultural Bond Drives Development

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while visiting Spain, emphasized the close cultural ties and development opportunities between India and Spain. At the 'Invest in MP Business Forum Meet' in Madrid, he appealed for Spanish investments in Madhya Pradesh, citing potential in sectors such as minerals, tourism, and technology.

Yadav described Madhya Pradesh as the fastest-growing state in India, pointing out its vast resources and strategic central location as vital for logistics. He assured investors of world-class facilities and promised substantial capital returns, upheld by favorable high-tech industrial policies.

The Chief Minister highlighted the bolstering of medical and renewable energy sectors, pointing out increased medical colleges and foreign investments in medical devices. Yadav lauded Spain's tech-savvy economy, invoking their peace-loving culture as a shared value in fostering economic ties.

