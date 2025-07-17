State Street Joins Coimbatore's IndiaLand Tech Park, Bolstering City's Business Appeal

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu—In an impactful move for the city's commercial real estate sector, IndiaLand Tech Park, a LEED Platinum-rated IT SEZ campus, has added global financial heavyweight State Street to its roster of tenants. State Street's significant office space acquisition underscores the campus's reputation for eco-conscious infrastructure and cutting-edge business environments.

State Street has secured 2.1 lakh sq. ft. of office space across four floors in IndiaLand's Tower D, marking the official inauguration of its Centre of Excellence. Industry giants like Accenture, Hexaware, Amazon, Bosch, and Cognizant are among those already operating from the park, elevating Coimbatore's status as a strategic growth hub for multinational corporations.

As the city gains momentum as a preferred destination for IT and financial services firms, Coimbatore's robust infrastructure and available talent pool offers an alluring alternative to larger metros. IndiaLand's CEO, Salai Kumaran, highlights how global companies are embracing the Platinum-rated, sustainable environment, under the visionary leadership of Group Chairman Harish Fabiani.

(With inputs from agencies.)