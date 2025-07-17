Left Menu

State Street Joins Coimbatore's IndiaLand Tech Park, Bolstering City's Business Appeal

IndiaLand Tech Park in Coimbatore welcomes global financial giant State Street as its newest tenant, highlighting the city's growing status as a hub for multinational enterprises seeking sustainable infrastructure. This move positions Coimbatore as an attractive alternative to traditional metros for companies prioritizing eco-friendly and future-ready workspaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-07-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 11:13 IST
State Street Joins Coimbatore's IndiaLand Tech Park, Bolstering City's Business Appeal
State Street officially inaugurates its Centre of Excellence at IndiaLand Tech Park, Coimbatore, occupying 2.1 lakh sq. ft. across four floors in Tower D. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu—In an impactful move for the city's commercial real estate sector, IndiaLand Tech Park, a LEED Platinum-rated IT SEZ campus, has added global financial heavyweight State Street to its roster of tenants. State Street's significant office space acquisition underscores the campus's reputation for eco-conscious infrastructure and cutting-edge business environments.

State Street has secured 2.1 lakh sq. ft. of office space across four floors in IndiaLand's Tower D, marking the official inauguration of its Centre of Excellence. Industry giants like Accenture, Hexaware, Amazon, Bosch, and Cognizant are among those already operating from the park, elevating Coimbatore's status as a strategic growth hub for multinational corporations.

As the city gains momentum as a preferred destination for IT and financial services firms, Coimbatore's robust infrastructure and available talent pool offers an alluring alternative to larger metros. IndiaLand's CEO, Salai Kumaran, highlights how global companies are embracing the Platinum-rated, sustainable environment, under the visionary leadership of Group Chairman Harish Fabiani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025