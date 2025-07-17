Left Menu

Defence Marvel: GRSE Launches Double-Lane Bridge in Ladakh

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd has constructed a 280-feet modular bridge on the Phobrang-Marsimik-La Hot Spring road in Ladakh, tackling challenging terrain to facilitate troop movement. This indigenous double-lane structure is part of a series supporting BRO's connectivity projects across India.

Defence Marvel: GRSE Launches Double-Lane Bridge in Ladakh
Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has achieved a significant milestone by launching a 280-feet multi-span double-lane modular bridge on the Phobrang-Marsimik-La Hot Spring road in Ladakh, an official revealed on Thursday.

The bridge, constructed in an impressive 20 days, was handed over to Project Himank under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in one of India's most challenging terrains. This strategic infrastructure project is crucial for enhancing the mobility of troops and equipment for the Indian Army.

Notably, the double-lane steel bridge developed by GRSE stands as the sole indigenous solution of its kind. The GRSE, primarily recognized for its warship production, has already supplied 56 bridges across India to support BRO's connectivity efforts. Each bridge is compliant with the standard 7.5-meter carriageway width, facilitating two-way traffic as per Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' specifications.

Latest News

