Jewellery Logistics Revolution: Mumbai's New Facilitation Centre Boosts Exports

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), in partnership with Mumbai Customs, has launched a crucial facility at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to aid exporters.

The Jewellery Hand Carriage Facilitation Centre, inaugurated on Wednesday, seeks to simplify procedures for high-value gem and jewellery exports carried by hand. The initiative ensures greater transparency, quicker clearances, and enhances ease of doing business, providing added benefits to exporters.

Particularly advantageous for MSMEs and shipments to free trade partners like the UAE, Australia, and the UK, the centre is set to streamline Mumbai's jewellery exports, contributing significantly to fulfilling India's 65-70% export volume.