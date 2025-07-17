Left Menu

Jewellery Logistics Revolution: Mumbai's New Facilitation Centre Boosts Exports

The Jewellery Hand Carriage Facilitation Centre has been inaugurated at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. This new facility aims to streamline export procedures for high-value gem and jewellery shipments, boosting ease of doing business for exporters, particularly benefiting MSMEs and enhancing exports to free trade agreement partner nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), in partnership with Mumbai Customs, has launched a crucial facility at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to aid exporters.

The Jewellery Hand Carriage Facilitation Centre, inaugurated on Wednesday, seeks to simplify procedures for high-value gem and jewellery exports carried by hand. The initiative ensures greater transparency, quicker clearances, and enhances ease of doing business, providing added benefits to exporters.

Particularly advantageous for MSMEs and shipments to free trade partners like the UAE, Australia, and the UK, the centre is set to streamline Mumbai's jewellery exports, contributing significantly to fulfilling India's 65-70% export volume.

