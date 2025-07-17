US Job Market Defies Tariff Fears with Surprising Resilience

The US labor market has shown unexpected vigor despite mounting concerns over the impact of extensive US tariffs. The Labor Department reported a notable drop in unemployment claims, reaching the lowest figure in three months at 221,000, outpacing analysts' expectations.

In June, US employers added an unforeseen 147,000 jobs, which led to a decrease in the unemployment rate to 4.1%, contrary to predictions of an increase to 4.3%. However, the repercussions of President Trump's tariff policies continue to cast a shadow over these positive indicators, with fears of economic inefficiency and potential inflation.

The looming extension of import tax deadlines until August 1 underscores this uncertainty. Despite the current employment strength, companies like Procter & Gamble and Microsoft, among others, have announced job cuts, attributing to tariff-related challenges. Economists remain wary of further economic drag if tariff disputes are not resolved.

