BYJU's Legal Showdown: $2.5 Billion Lawsuit

In a significant legal battle, BYJU's founders, Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath, have announced their intention to file a $2.5 billion lawsuit against Glas Trust Company LLC and other entities. The basis of the legal action is the alleged damage to their business reputation, as highlighted in a statement by their counsel.

The legal tussle extends across borders, with the founders seeking justice in India and international courts. BYJU's legal team has condemned the actions of Glas Trust, stressing that the accusations are fiercely contested by the company and its founders.

The conflict centers around Glas Trust's claims regarding a $1.2 billion loan to BYJU's. As both sides prepare for further legal action, the proceedings have significant implications for the edtech giant, currently under scrutiny and battling insolvency challenges amid ongoing litigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)