School Bus Collision in Somerset: Major Incident Declared

A school bus accident in Somerset, England, resulted in numerous casualties being taken to the hospital. The bus, carrying 60-70 people, was en route to Minehead Middle School. Following the incident, authorities declared it a major incident, prompting emergency services to enact special procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-07-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 00:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A significant traffic accident involving a school bus has occurred in Somerset, southwest England, leading to several casualties being hospitalized. Law enforcement authorities confirmed the crash, which involved a bus transporting school children, has been treated as a major incident due to its severity.

The bus was carrying 60-70 individuals at the time, en route to Minehead Middle School. The majority of the passengers, primarily school children, have been relocated to a nearby rest centre for their safety and further assistance.

Avon and Somerset Police have enacted special measures, indicating the seriousness of the situation, as emergency services respond to this unfortunate event, ensuring that all necessary precautions and assistance are in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

