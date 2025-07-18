School Bus Collision in Somerset: Major Incident Declared

A significant traffic accident involving a school bus has occurred in Somerset, southwest England, leading to several casualties being hospitalized. Law enforcement authorities confirmed the crash, which involved a bus transporting school children, has been treated as a major incident due to its severity.

The bus was carrying 60-70 individuals at the time, en route to Minehead Middle School. The majority of the passengers, primarily school children, have been relocated to a nearby rest centre for their safety and further assistance.

Avon and Somerset Police have enacted special measures, indicating the seriousness of the situation, as emergency services respond to this unfortunate event, ensuring that all necessary precautions and assistance are in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)