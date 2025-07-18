Tragedies Strike Kanwariyas on Delhi-Haridwar Highway
Three separate accidents on the Delhi-Haridwar highway resulted in four deaths, including three Kanwariyas, and injured three others. The incidents occurred near Khatauli and Purkazi, involving motorcycles and a truck. The victims were en route to collect Ganga water or involved in fatal mishaps during their pilgrimage journey.
- Country:
- India
Four people, including three Kanwariyas, lost their lives in three separate accidents on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway on Thursday. The highway calamities also left three others injured, some in serious condition, highlighting the perilous conditions faced by pilgrims.
The first accident occurred near the Budhana underpass, claiming the lives of Raj, 18, and Vipin, 20, as their motorcycle collided with a scooter. The victims were on their way from Ghaziabad to Haridwar to collect sacred Ganga water when the tragedy struck.
In Purkazi, the second incident saw a truck running over 23-year-old Rohit from Delhi, while the third accident took the life of Mahesh Kumar, 38, in similar tragic circumstances. Authorities have initiated investigations into these unfortunate events.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanwariyas
- Delhi-Haridwar
- highway
- accidents
- fatalities
- pilgrimage
- Ganga water
- Khatauli
- Purkazi
- safety
ALSO READ
Kedarnath Pilgrimage Halted by Landslide Chaos
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged 'Urban Naxal' Infiltration in Maharashtra's Pandharpur Pilgrimage
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Vigilance on Ganga Water Levels
Record Pilgrimage at Amarnath Despite Security Concerns
Over 20,000 devotees conclude pilgrimage to Amarnath: J-K LG Manoj Sinha