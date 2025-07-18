Left Menu

Tragedies Strike Kanwariyas on Delhi-Haridwar Highway

Three separate accidents on the Delhi-Haridwar highway resulted in four deaths, including three Kanwariyas, and injured three others. The incidents occurred near Khatauli and Purkazi, involving motorcycles and a truck. The victims were en route to collect Ganga water or involved in fatal mishaps during their pilgrimage journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-07-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 01:16 IST
Tragedies Strike Kanwariyas on Delhi-Haridwar Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four people, including three Kanwariyas, lost their lives in three separate accidents on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway on Thursday. The highway calamities also left three others injured, some in serious condition, highlighting the perilous conditions faced by pilgrims.

The first accident occurred near the Budhana underpass, claiming the lives of Raj, 18, and Vipin, 20, as their motorcycle collided with a scooter. The victims were on their way from Ghaziabad to Haridwar to collect sacred Ganga water when the tragedy struck.

In Purkazi, the second incident saw a truck running over 23-year-old Rohit from Delhi, while the third accident took the life of Mahesh Kumar, 38, in similar tragic circumstances. Authorities have initiated investigations into these unfortunate events.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025