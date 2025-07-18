Tragedies Strike Kanwariyas on Delhi-Haridwar Highway

Four people, including three Kanwariyas, lost their lives in three separate accidents on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway on Thursday. The highway calamities also left three others injured, some in serious condition, highlighting the perilous conditions faced by pilgrims.

The first accident occurred near the Budhana underpass, claiming the lives of Raj, 18, and Vipin, 20, as their motorcycle collided with a scooter. The victims were on their way from Ghaziabad to Haridwar to collect sacred Ganga water when the tragedy struck.

In Purkazi, the second incident saw a truck running over 23-year-old Rohit from Delhi, while the third accident took the life of Mahesh Kumar, 38, in similar tragic circumstances. Authorities have initiated investigations into these unfortunate events.