Dodla Dairy Expands Horizon: Acquires Eastern India's Premiun Brand Osam Dairy

Dodla Dairy, based in South India, has acquired eastern India's Osam Dairy for Rs 271 crore, marking a major expansion into the high-growth eastern market. This landmark deal highlights the region's potential to attract institutional capital and enhances Dodla's goal of becoming a pan-India dairy company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
South India's Dodla Dairy made headlines with its announcement on Friday of acquiring Osam Dairy, a premium brand based in eastern India, for Rs 271 crore. This significant move marks Dodla's expansion into the high-potential eastern market.

The acquisition represents one of the first large-scale deals in the dairy sector of eastern India, showcasing the region's ability to entice institutional capital. Dodla Dairy's managing director, Dodla Sunil Reddy, emphasized the company's strategic push to become a pan-India dairy entity.

With urbanization and GDP growth outpacing the national average, eastern India presents an attractive market for the dairy industry. Osam Dairy's outgoing CEO, Abhinav Shah, regarded the deal as the company's next chapter, with InCred Capital serving as the transaction's exclusive financial advisor.

