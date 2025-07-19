Left Menu

Guwahati's Saraighat Set for a New Rail-Cum-Road Bridge

A new rail-cum-road bridge over the Brahmaputra at Saraighat in Guwahati is set to commence construction soon. It is part of the Agthori–Kamakhya railway line doubling project and aims to enhance connectivity and industrial growth. Completion is targeted by December 2029.

The groundwork is set for a new chapter in Guwahati's infrastructural development, as construction work on a second rail-cum-road bridge over the Brahmaputra at Saraighat is poised to begin. Official sources confirm that the tender process is nearing finalization, bringing the long-anticipated project a step closer to reality.

Budgeted at an estimated Rs 1,473.77 crore, the project is part of the Agthori–Kamakhya railway line doubling under Northeast Frontier Railway, sanctioned in 2023-24. Detailed plans approved by relevant authorities now clear the path for construction, aiming for completion by December 2029.

This 7.062 km initiative includes a 1.3 km-long steel composite girder bridge, featuring dual railway tracks and a roadway with pedestrian paths, promising to boost connectivity and create job opportunities in the region, alongside fostering industrial growth.

