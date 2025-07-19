Guwahati's Saraighat Set for a New Rail-Cum-Road Bridge

The groundwork is set for a new chapter in Guwahati's infrastructural development, as construction work on a second rail-cum-road bridge over the Brahmaputra at Saraighat is poised to begin. Official sources confirm that the tender process is nearing finalization, bringing the long-anticipated project a step closer to reality.

Budgeted at an estimated Rs 1,473.77 crore, the project is part of the Agthori–Kamakhya railway line doubling under Northeast Frontier Railway, sanctioned in 2023-24. Detailed plans approved by relevant authorities now clear the path for construction, aiming for completion by December 2029.

This 7.062 km initiative includes a 1.3 km-long steel composite girder bridge, featuring dual railway tracks and a roadway with pedestrian paths, promising to boost connectivity and create job opportunities in the region, alongside fostering industrial growth.