Tragic Crash: Bangladesh Air Force Training Aircraft Hits Dhaka College

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a college campus in Dhaka, killing one. Over 50 individuals were hospitalized with burns. Authorities are investigating the cause. Videos show significant fire and smoke. This incident follows a recent aviation disaster in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:27 IST
In a tragic incident, a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a college campus in Dhaka, resulting in one fatality, according to a fire services official. The aircraft went down in the Uttara area, as confirmed by the military's public relations department.

The training aircraft, identified as an F-7 BGI, took off at 13:06 local time and later crashed, leading to more than 50 hospitalizations due to burns, as reported by a doctor at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. The exact death toll remains uncertain, per a military spokesperson.

Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government, vowed to investigate the crash thoroughly. Disturbing footage of the aftermath depicts a large fire with thick smoke. The incident is reminiscent of a recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad, India, which marked one of the deadliest aviation accidents in a decade.

