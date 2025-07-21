London Stock Markets: Industrial Metal Miners Boost Gains Amid China Stimulus Hopes

On Monday, London's main stock indexes experienced a slight uptick, bolstered by a surge in industrial metal mining stocks, following speculation of economic stimulus measures from China, the world's largest commodity consumer.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 increased by 0.1% as of 0929 GMT, extending a streak of weekly gains, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.3%. This rise was driven by hopes of a Bank of England rate cut and a reaction to rising commodity prices.

Among the winners, mining giants such as Glencore, Anglo American, Antofagasta, and Rio Tinto saw notable gains. Conversely, sectors like banks, financial services, and personal goods faced declines amidst recession concerns and a notable drop in British consumer sentiment.