Gujarat's Industrial Growth Boosts GST Collection

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel highlighted the state's industrial growth and facilities contributing to the rise in GST collection. Speaking at a development project event, Patel emphasized on citizens' trust in government schemes and PM Modi's initiatives for improved welfare and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:21 IST
On Thursday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel underscored the positive impact of government-provided facilities and incentives on the growth of industries and the subsequent boost in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection. The statement was made during the inauguration of development projects valued at Rs 358.37 crore in Banaskantha district.

Patel lauded the citizens for paying taxes conscientiously, recognizing the funds' alignment with their welfare and the aid for those reliant on governmental support. He stressed that robust GST figures reflect the public's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, which aims to serve both current and future generations through comprehensive welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of essential infrastructure like roads, electricity, and water connections in supporting business prosperity, which in turn fuels GST contributions. Patel applauded Modi's campaign initiatives, such as 'Catch The Rain' and 'Mission Amrit Sarovar,' focused on resource sustainability for future generations.

