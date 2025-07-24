Left Menu

Nestle India Shares Plummet Amid Profit Decline

Shares of FMCG giant Nestle India Ltd fell over 5% following a 13.4% drop in consolidated net profit for Q2 2025, influenced by high commodity prices. The profit dipped to Rs 646.59 crore, while revenue rose slightly by 5.86%. Market valuation dropped by Rs 12,789.54 crore.

Updated: 24-07-2025 17:40 IST
Nestle India Ltd shares took a significant hit on Thursday, dropping over 5%, after the company announced a notable 13.4% decline in its consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter. The stock settled at Rs 2,320.15, retreating 5.41% on the BSE and hitting an intra-day low of Rs 2,310.70.

The company's valuation also faced a stark decrease, plummeting by Rs 12,789.54 crore to settle at Rs 2,23,698.92 crore. The profit decline, which brought earnings to Rs 646.59 crore, was primarily attributed to soaring commodity prices, as per Nestle India's regulatory filing.

Despite the profit slump, the company's revenue from product sales saw a modest increase, climbing 5.86% to Rs 5,073.96 crore. Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan cited high consumption prices and increased operational costs due to recent manufacturing expansion as key factors affecting this quarter's performance.

