US closes probe into Waymo self-driving collisions, unexpected behavior

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday it has closed a 14-month investigation into a series of minor collisions and unexpected behavior from Alphabet's Waymo self-driving vehicles without taking further action.

The U.S. auto safety regulator in May 2024 opened an investigation after 22 reports about Waymo robotaxis exhibiting driving behavior that potentially violated traffic safety laws, or demonstrating other "unexpected behavior," including 17 collisions.

NHTSA cited two recalls issued by Waymo and the agency's analysis of available data in closing the investigation.

