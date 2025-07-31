Left Menu

Adani Enterprises Profit Plummets Amid Coal Market Struggles

Adani Enterprises Ltd saw a 4% drop in stock value after reporting a 49% decline in June quarter profit, primarily due to weak coal demand. The flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani noted reduced revenue from its coal division, impacting its financial performance significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:39 IST
Adani Enterprises Profit Plummets Amid Coal Market Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd fell by 4% on Thursday, following the announcement of a stark 49% decline in profit for the June quarter.

The company's stock closed at Rs 2,430.95 on the BSE, marking a notable intra-day low of Rs 2,422.35, while on the NSE, it recorded a similar 4% drop.

The profit setback was attributed to weak demand in the coal sector, which overshadowed growth in the airport and mining units, with overall operations revenue decreasing by 14% to Rs 22,437 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025