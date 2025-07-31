Adani Enterprises Profit Plummets Amid Coal Market Struggles

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd fell by 4% on Thursday, following the announcement of a stark 49% decline in profit for the June quarter.

The company's stock closed at Rs 2,430.95 on the BSE, marking a notable intra-day low of Rs 2,422.35, while on the NSE, it recorded a similar 4% drop.

The profit setback was attributed to weak demand in the coal sector, which overshadowed growth in the airport and mining units, with overall operations revenue decreasing by 14% to Rs 22,437 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)