US Tariffs: Trump Targets India-Russia Trade Ties

US President Donald Trump criticized India's trade relations with Russia, announcing a 25% tariff on Indian goods. India plans to protect its national interests and is evaluating the tariffs' impact. The move is seen as pressure to negotiate favorable trade terms with the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fresh attack on the trade alliance between India and Russia, US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods, criticizing the two nations for their economic cooperation.

India, in response, has vowed to take necessary actions to protect its national interest amid the tariff imposition. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized India's commitment to safeguarding its economic sectors.

Trump's move is perceived as a strategic effort to coerce India into negotiating more favorable terms with the US, amidst its ongoing partnerships with other global economies like Japan, the UK, and the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

