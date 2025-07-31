US Tariffs: Trump Targets India-Russia Trade Ties

In a fresh attack on the trade alliance between India and Russia, US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods, criticizing the two nations for their economic cooperation.

India, in response, has vowed to take necessary actions to protect its national interest amid the tariff imposition. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized India's commitment to safeguarding its economic sectors.

Trump's move is perceived as a strategic effort to coerce India into negotiating more favorable terms with the US, amidst its ongoing partnerships with other global economies like Japan, the UK, and the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)