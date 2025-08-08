Vishal Fabrics Sees 92% Profit Surge in Q1 Amid Strategic Expansion Plans
Denim manufacturer Vishal Fabrics reported a 92% profit surge in the April-June quarter, driven by strategic initiatives and revenue growth. The company's income rose by 17%, reaching Rs 397.18 crore. Plans are underway to expand into new markets such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa.
Leading denim fabric manufacturer Vishal Fabrics announced a striking 92% increase in profit after tax, amounting to Rs 9.16 crore for the April-June quarter. This marks a significant rise from last year's Rs 4.78 crore for the same period.
The company, a part of the Chiripal Group, also reported a 17% boost in total income, reaching Rs 397.18 crore, compared to Rs 340.10 crore in the previous financial year's corresponding quarter.
According to CFO Dharmesh Dattani, the growth is attributed to sustained revenue momentum and efficient cost management. The Indian textile sector anticipates new opportunities following the recent FTA with the UK. Vishal Fabrics aims to expand in Latin America, Europe, and Africa in the forthcoming quarters.
