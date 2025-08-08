Left Menu

Vishal Fabrics Sees 92% Profit Surge in Q1 Amid Strategic Expansion Plans

Denim manufacturer Vishal Fabrics reported a 92% profit surge in the April-June quarter, driven by strategic initiatives and revenue growth. The company's income rose by 17%, reaching Rs 397.18 crore. Plans are underway to expand into new markets such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:38 IST
Vishal Fabrics Sees 92% Profit Surge in Q1 Amid Strategic Expansion Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Leading denim fabric manufacturer Vishal Fabrics announced a striking 92% increase in profit after tax, amounting to Rs 9.16 crore for the April-June quarter. This marks a significant rise from last year's Rs 4.78 crore for the same period.

The company, a part of the Chiripal Group, also reported a 17% boost in total income, reaching Rs 397.18 crore, compared to Rs 340.10 crore in the previous financial year's corresponding quarter.

According to CFO Dharmesh Dattani, the growth is attributed to sustained revenue momentum and efficient cost management. The Indian textile sector anticipates new opportunities following the recent FTA with the UK. Vishal Fabrics aims to expand in Latin America, Europe, and Africa in the forthcoming quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025