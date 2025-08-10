Left Menu

India's Economic Ascent: On Track to Top Three Global Economies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights India's swift economic rise towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, emphasizing a strategy of reform, perform, and transform. He notes significant infrastructure advancements, including metro expansions across 24 cities, positioning India with one of the largest metro networks globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 16:22 IST
In a significant address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's rapid strides towards becoming the third-largest global economy. This progress, attributed to its commitment to reform, perform, and transform, marks a remarkable climb from the 10th to the top five economies over 11 years.

Highlighting infrastructure developments, Modi noted the expansion of metro rail services from five cities in 2014 to over 1,000 kilometers across 24 cities today. This advancement has placed India among the top three countries with the largest metro networks worldwide.

The Prime Minister's statements came amid international critiques, illustrating India's steadfast economic momentum despite external challenges and scrutiny.

