Apple's Dominance in India's Evolving Smartphone Market

Apple’s iPhone shipments in India surged by 21.5% in H1 2025, with the iPhone 16 leading sales. India's smartphone market saw a 0.9% growth YoY. Vivo maintained the top position, while Samsung followed. The premium segment devices saw impressive growth, and Qualcomm chipset-based devices gained market share.

Updated: 11-08-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Apple Inc.'s dominance in India's smartphone market continues to swell, with iPhone shipments soaring by 21.5% year-over-year (YoY) to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025, a report by International Data Corporation (IDC) revealed on Monday. The iPhone 16 emerged as the top-selling model during this period.

Overall, India's smartphone market experienced a modest 0.9% growth, shipping 70 million units in the first half of the year, with the second quarter alone witnessing a 7.3% YoY increase, shipping 37 million smartphones. Despite the growth, Chinese brands such as OnePlus and Xiaomi struggled with declining shipments.

Market leadership remained with Vivo, securing a 19% market share, followed by Samsung at 14.5%. The premium smartphone segment saw remarkable growth of 96.4%, highlighting consumer interest in high-end devices. Brands are advised to focus on fresh shipments rather than promotions as the festive season approaches.

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

