Apple's Dominance in India's Evolving Smartphone Market

Apple Inc.'s dominance in India's smartphone market continues to swell, with iPhone shipments soaring by 21.5% year-over-year (YoY) to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025, a report by International Data Corporation (IDC) revealed on Monday. The iPhone 16 emerged as the top-selling model during this period.

Overall, India's smartphone market experienced a modest 0.9% growth, shipping 70 million units in the first half of the year, with the second quarter alone witnessing a 7.3% YoY increase, shipping 37 million smartphones. Despite the growth, Chinese brands such as OnePlus and Xiaomi struggled with declining shipments.

Market leadership remained with Vivo, securing a 19% market share, followed by Samsung at 14.5%. The premium smartphone segment saw remarkable growth of 96.4%, highlighting consumer interest in high-end devices. Brands are advised to focus on fresh shipments rather than promotions as the festive season approaches.