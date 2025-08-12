Left Menu

Highway Accident Injures Eight, Including Four Policemen

A collision between a police van and a car on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Rajgarh, Alwar, injured eight people, including four policemen. All injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, with one constable critically injured and admitted in Jaipur. The incident involved seven policemen and seven car occupants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-08-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 10:30 IST
Highway Accident Injures Eight, Including Four Policemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing highway crash early Tuesday, eight individuals, among them four police officers, sustained injuries in an accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Rajgarh, Alwar district. The collision involved a police van and a civilian car, prompting a swift response from local authorities.

Assistant Sub Inspector Iliyas from Rajgarh police station reported that the police van was carrying seven officers, while the car held a man, two women, and four children. The severity of the injuries varied, with one constable requiring critical care.

Emergency services rushed the injured to the nearest hospital. Seven of the victims, including the four injured officers, received admissions in Alwar, while the critically injured constable was transported to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for advanced care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025