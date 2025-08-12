Highway Accident Injures Eight, Including Four Policemen
A collision between a police van and a car on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Rajgarh, Alwar, injured eight people, including four policemen. All injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, with one constable critically injured and admitted in Jaipur. The incident involved seven policemen and seven car occupants.
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing highway crash early Tuesday, eight individuals, among them four police officers, sustained injuries in an accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Rajgarh, Alwar district. The collision involved a police van and a civilian car, prompting a swift response from local authorities.
Assistant Sub Inspector Iliyas from Rajgarh police station reported that the police van was carrying seven officers, while the car held a man, two women, and four children. The severity of the injuries varied, with one constable requiring critical care.
Emergency services rushed the injured to the nearest hospital. Seven of the victims, including the four injured officers, received admissions in Alwar, while the critically injured constable was transported to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for advanced care.
