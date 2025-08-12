Cactus Partners Fuels Global Ambitions of Brandworks Technologies with $7M Investment
Cactus Partners has spearheaded a USD 7 million funding round for Brandworks Technologies, focusing on expanding and upgrading R&D, and strengthening global market presence. The funds will also support new, efficient manufacturing lines and bolster innovation with top talent acquisition.
- Country:
- India
Venture capital firm Cactus Partners has cemented its commitment to India's burgeoning electronics industry by leading a USD 7 million funding round for Brandworks Technologies. This investment aims to elevate Brandworks' R&D capabilities and enhance its global footprint.
The infusion of capital will be utilized for expanding and upgrading research and development centers, nurturing international partnerships, and strengthening customer relations. Focused on performance, sustainability, and global standards, Brandworks also plans to enhance its production lines and recruit top-tier engineering, design, and operational talent.
Marking its eleventh investment, Cactus Partners continues to back manufacturing initiatives that align with India's 'Make in India' campaign, seizing opportunities from evolving geopolitical and supply chain dynamics. This initiative underscores India's potential to innovate and produce world-class electronics on a global scale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Path to Prosperity: Expanding Social Protection and Economic Growth
DTU Welcomes New Students With Emphasis on Sustainable Innovation
Govt Unveils Economic Growth Strategy to Tackle Cost-of-Living and Jobs
India's Ethanol Dilemma: Balancing Green Fuel Innovation with Economic Reality
Global Health Headlines: Innovations and Challenges in Medicine