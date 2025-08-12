Family Survives Fiery Escape After Car-Truck Collision in Odisha

In a harrowing incident on Tuesday, a family of five from West Bengal narrowly escaped tragedy after their car caught fire upon colliding with a truck in Odisha's Cuttack district, according to police reports.

The crash occurred on NH-16 near Tangi while the family was traveling to the temple town of Puri from Purulia district. Fortunately, they managed to evacuate the burning vehicle just in time.

Despite the car being completely gutted by the flames, firefighters swiftly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire. Meanwhile, the truck, struck from behind, sustained no significant damage, officials confirmed.