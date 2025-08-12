Left Menu

Family Survives Fiery Escape After Car-Truck Collision in Odisha

A family of five from West Bengal narrowly escaped after their car caught fire following a collision with a truck on NH-16 in Odisha's Cuttack district. The vehicle was destroyed despite the swift response from firefighters, but the family avoided injury. The truck sustained no major damage.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:05 IST
Family Survives Fiery Escape After Car-Truck Collision in Odisha
  India

In a harrowing incident on Tuesday, a family of five from West Bengal narrowly escaped tragedy after their car caught fire upon colliding with a truck in Odisha's Cuttack district, according to police reports.

The crash occurred on NH-16 near Tangi while the family was traveling to the temple town of Puri from Purulia district. Fortunately, they managed to evacuate the burning vehicle just in time.

Despite the car being completely gutted by the flames, firefighters swiftly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire. Meanwhile, the truck, struck from behind, sustained no significant damage, officials confirmed.

