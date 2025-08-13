Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Assam Couple

A tragic car accident near Khetri in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district resulted in the death of a couple, with their daughter suffering critical injuries. The mishap occurred when their vehicle lost control and collided with a road divider, police revealed on Wednesday.

The family was returning to their home in Raha, Nagaon district, from Mangaldoi. The vehicle, driven by the husband, Gajendra Mohan Dev Sharma, reportedly skidded off the road, leading to the accident.

While the couple, including Gajendra Mohan Dev Sharma, a retired vice-principal of Raha College, and his wife Archana Devi, died on the spot, their daughter was rushed to a hospital in Guwahati for urgent medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)