Tragic Pilgrim Bus Accident in West Bengal Claims 10 Lives

A bus carrying pilgrims from Bihar collided with a parked truck in Burdwan, West Bengal, resulting in 10 deaths and 35 injuries. The victims, from Motihari, were returning from Gangasagar when the accident occurred on NH-19. The injured were hospitalized at Burdwan Medical College.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Burdwan | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in West Bengal's Burdwan town has resulted in the deaths of 10 pilgrims from Bihar, with 35 more injured. The collision involved a bus and a stationary truck on NH-19, officials confirmed.

The unfortunate group, hailing from Motihari in Bihar's East Champaran district, were on their return journey from Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas district when tragedy struck in Purba Bardhaman district. Among the deceased were eight men and two women, according to local reports.

The injured, including six children, have been rushed to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Authorities have launched efforts to contact the families of those involved. The pilgrims had embarked on their spiritual journey from Motihari on August 8, visiting Deoghar before proceeding to Gangasagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

