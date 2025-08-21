Left Menu

Postal Partnership Boosts MSME Growth in Maharashtra

The Department of Posts and Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation have joined forces to support MSMEs in Maharashtra. This strategic partnership aligns with the RAMP Programme to enhance MSME competitiveness through logistics, postal services, and market linkages, aiming to expand business reach domestically and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:00 IST
India post (Image/X/@podivdop). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Posts (DoP) and Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (MSSIDC) have embarked on a significant partnership to fortify support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Maharashtra. This collaboration aligns with the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Programme and is designed to enhance MSME competitiveness through institutional efforts.

Celebrating a legacy of over 170 years, the DoP stands as a pillar of India's communication and financial inclusion, boasting a network of more than 1,65,000 post offices worldwide. It has significantly contributed to the nation's socio-economic fabric by offering services such as mail delivery, financial plans, and acting as a conduit for government schemes.

The MSSIDC, since its inception on October 19, 1962, has championed small-scale industries in the state, providing crucial support to around 30,000 SSI units. Through this collaboration, the entities aim to appoint a Knowledge Partner to bolster MSME awareness and logistics, facilitating wider market access via the postal network, thereby enabling MSMEs to enhance their domestic and global market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

