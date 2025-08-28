Vikran Engineering IPO: An Overwhelming Response

Infrastructure company Vikran Engineering Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) has seen an impressive 5.24 times subscription on the second day of bidding, revealing high investor interest.

The IPO, comprising a mix of fresh share issues and an offer-for-sale by the promoter, aims to raise a total of Rs 772 crore. With anchor investors already contributing Rs 231.6 crore, proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily fund working capital, with shares priced between Rs 92-97.

Facilitated by Pantomath Capital Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services, the IPO window closes on Friday. Vikran Engineering shares are set to list on both the BSE and NSE, with a broad range of services in design, supply, and installation.