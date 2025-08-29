India and Japan: Expanding Horizons in High-Speed Rail and Space Collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the India-Japan collaboration on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail as a key initiative, aiming for operation within a few years. This project, alongside a planned 7,000-kilometre network, demonstrates significant infrastructure development under the Make in India program, inviting Japanese participation.

Beyond rail, Modi emphasized expanding India-Japan cooperation across mobility sectors and space exploration. The nations' joint efforts in the Chandrayaan series signify a deepening space collaboration, anticipated to enhance scientific knowledge and practical applications, including communication and disaster management.

In defence and economic partnerships, Modi pointed to strong collaborations, emphasizing shared interests in Indo-Pacific security and economic growth. As Japanese firms increase their presence in India, and Indian companies in Japan, the partnership fosters innovation and manufacturing advances, with an eye on global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)