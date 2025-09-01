Left Menu

Congress Criticizes GDP Figures Amid 'Trump Tariff Shock'

The Congress expressed concerns over India's GDP growth figures for April-June 2025, attributing 'irrational exuberance' to misrepresentations. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh argued that the actual impact of Trump's tariffs would be felt in the next quarter. The nominal GDP growth is subdued, and consumption remains weak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:32 IST
Congress Criticizes GDP Figures Amid 'Trump Tariff Shock'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government came under fire from Congress on Monday regarding the GDP figures for the April-June 2025 period. The party accused the government of fostering 'irrational exuberance,' noting that the real consequences of the 'Trump tariff shock' will likely manifest in the upcoming quarter.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted that the current GDP growth, though driven by export gains due to preemptive actions against tariffs, shows inconsistencies. A notable absence of consumption, investment, and trade as contributors to 1.8 percentage points in growth rate is a significant discrepancy he pointed out.

Ramesh foresees the true impact of tariffs surfacing in the next quarter, as the first quarter growth was primarily backed by a robust farm sector and service industry performance. The 7.8% GDP growth was seen as unsustainable in the face of looming export challenges from increased tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Issuing notices within 7 days to electors whose documents incomplete, its continuing exercise: EC to SC.

Issuing notices within 7 days to electors whose documents incomplete, its co...

 India
2
Any extension of Sep 1 deadline to file claims, objections will disrupt SIR exercise, finalisation of electoral roll: EC to SC.

Any extension of Sep 1 deadline to file claims, objections will disrupt SIR ...

 India
3
European Shares Rise Amid Novo Nordisk's Heart-Health Drug Success

European Shares Rise Amid Novo Nordisk's Heart-Health Drug Success

 Global
4
Nitish Rana Leads West Delhi Lions to Historic DPL2025 Victory

Nitish Rana Leads West Delhi Lions to Historic DPL2025 Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025