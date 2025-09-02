Kolkata Commutes: Metro's Inauguration Transforms Travel for Thousands
The complete opening of Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor has significantly improved commute times for lakhs of travelers, linking major stations and reducing road traffic woes. This development, while leading to packed stations, offers faster connectivity across the city and promotes digital ticketing for efficiency.
- Country:
- India
The Kolkata Metro has become the preferred mode of transport for countless commuters following the opening of the entire East-West corridor. This new line connects the bustling railway stations of Howrah and Sealdah with the IT hub Salt Lake Sector 5, providing relief from the traffic snarls that once plagued road travel.
Following the corridor's inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22, the metro has experienced an impressive uptick in ridership, with daily counts reaching 1.4 lakh commuters on weekdays. The metro's extension has dramatically reduced travel time and boosted convenience for both office-goers and students.
Despite the increased passenger volume and long queues at stations, commuters appreciate the metro system's efficiency. Moreover, the metro authority encourages the use of the 'Aamar Kolkata Metro' app for ticket purchases, offering a discount, to alleviate pressure on ticket counters.
