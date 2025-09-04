Left Menu

GST Rate Overhaul: Relief for Consumers and Boost for Haryana's Economy

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini applauded the GST Council's decision to streamline tax rates on common goods. The council has reduced GST to two slabs, 5% and 18%, effective from September 22. This aims to boost domestic spending while simplifying the tax code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-09-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 00:04 IST
GST Rate Overhaul: Relief for Consumers and Boost for Haryana's Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded the GST Council's decision to lower tax rates on commonly used items, calling it a commendable move. The council has reshaped the tax structure, effective from September 22, narrowing it to two primary rates of 5% and 18%.

The revised rates cover a wide range of products from personal health insurance to everyday food items. Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio in Haryana, expressed gratitude to both the central government and the GST Council for facilitating a reduction in GST rates across food items, healthcare products, and agricultural equipment.

The reduction aims to stimulate domestic spending and mitigate economic setbacks caused by external factors like US tariffs. Saini believes this initiative will significantly relieve farmers and boost various industries in Haryana, presenting a unified vision of 'One India- One Tax- One Market.'

TRENDING

1
Bomb Blast Rocks Mezzah Neighborhood

Bomb Blast Rocks Mezzah Neighborhood

 Jordan
2
University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

 India
3
U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

 Global
4
FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025