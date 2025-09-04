Left Menu

Lisbon's Iconic Funicular Tragedy: Inquiry Underway

Lisbon mourns after a tragic funicular crash killed at least 16 people and injured 23 others. The accident prompted the shutdown of remaining lines as investigations begin. The incident underscores the city's growing tourist influx, with unconfirmed reports involving foreign victims, including a German family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 04-09-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 13:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Flags in Lisbon flew at half-mast following the tragic crash of a hillside funicular railway, killing at least 16 people and injuring 23 others. The accident led to a shutdown of the remaining lines as authorities set out to determine the cause.

Eliane Chaves, a Lisbon resident for 20 years, expressed her sorrow during the national mourning, emphasizing the accident was not due to negligence but rather a tragic incident similar to other transport mishaps.

The Gloria line, integral to Lisbon's tourism, faces scrutiny over haulage cable issues previously reported by union leaders, although full maintenance was claimed by Carris. With Lisbon's tourism at a peak, the crash involved some foreign tourists, including a German family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

