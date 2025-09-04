Lisbon's Iconic Funicular Tragedy: Inquiry Underway

Flags in Lisbon flew at half-mast following the tragic crash of a hillside funicular railway, killing at least 16 people and injuring 23 others. The accident led to a shutdown of the remaining lines as authorities set out to determine the cause.

Eliane Chaves, a Lisbon resident for 20 years, expressed her sorrow during the national mourning, emphasizing the accident was not due to negligence but rather a tragic incident similar to other transport mishaps.

The Gloria line, integral to Lisbon's tourism, faces scrutiny over haulage cable issues previously reported by union leaders, although full maintenance was claimed by Carris. With Lisbon's tourism at a peak, the crash involved some foreign tourists, including a German family.

(With inputs from agencies.)