Esri India's GIS User Conference 2025: Pioneering Innovations in AI and Geospatial Tech

New Delhi witnessed Esri India's highly anticipated 2025 User Conference, where pioneering innovations in Geographic Information System (GIS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) were unveiled.

The event spotlighted the impactful convergence of technologies like digital twins and the Internet of Things (IoT). Emphasizing the theme 'GIS - Integrating Everything, Everywhere', key sessions explored GIS-driven innovations across sectors such as urban planning, energy, and disaster response.

Managing Director Agendra Kumar announced the launch of a GIS and AI Competency Centre with a funding commitment of over Rs. 150 crore to enhance spatial intelligence capabilities. The conference continues in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai in September.

(With inputs from agencies.)