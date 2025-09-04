Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Partnership Roadmap Unveiled

India and Singapore have unveiled a strategic partnership roadmap to bolster their comprehensive ties, focusing on trade, manufacturing, and digital and green technology. Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Lawrence Wong highlighted objectives to enhance market access and agreed on multiple areas of cooperation for regional stability and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:22 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Partnership Roadmap Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Singapore recently announced a detailed roadmap to enhance their strategic partnership, with a focus on improving trade and market access. The initiative was unveiled during talks between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The leaders emphasized their commitment to navigating global trade disruptions.

The bilateral agreement will target advancements in areas such as advanced manufacturing, semiconductor technology, green shipping, and artificial intelligence. Collaborative efforts will extend to vital sectors like defense, civil nuclear energy, and urban water management. The partnership seeks to harness mutual strengths for geopolitical stability.

Five pivotal agreements were signed, bolstering cooperation in aviation, skill development, space innovation, and digital asset frameworks. Both countries also spotlighted their resolve to combat terrorism, underscoring a shared commitment to peace and mutual growth, reaffirmed by Singapore's support following the recent Pahalgam attack.

TRENDING

1
Blaze Erupts in Mumbai Firecracker Shop

Blaze Erupts in Mumbai Firecracker Shop

 India
2
Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Dam Breach Leads to Flash Flood Fatalities

Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Dam Breach Leads to Flash Flood Fatalities

 India
3
EU-India Trade Talks: Momentum Builds for Free Trade Agreement

EU-India Trade Talks: Momentum Builds for Free Trade Agreement

 Global
4
GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025