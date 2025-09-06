Tesla's Billion-Dollar Bet: Musk's Mega Pay Package

Tesla's audacious $1 trillion, 10-year pay package for its CEO, Elon Musk, is on the brink of approval at the company's forthcoming annual shareholder meeting in November. This colossal incentive plan intends to secure Musk's presence, revolutionize Tesla's standing in AI and robotics, and address concerns about company performance. Despite its sheer scale and potential to stir legal challenges, many believe shareholders will seize the prospective value Musk promises to deliver.

The board's stance is clear: Musk is irreplaceable when it comes to realizing Tesla's full potential. Public records indicate that none of Tesla's main external investors have disclosed their voting intentions yet. However, the proposal has drawn criticism from various quarters, including unions and public sector figures, who argue the package contradicts basic principles of corporate governance and might not be viable in the long run.

The implications of a successful vote are immense, possibly propelling Tesla's market valuation beyond that of Microsoft's, Alphabet's, and Meta's combined. Yet critics argue funds could serve the company better if directed toward research and development or strategic acquisitions, aligning with long-term growth rather than short-term stock value spikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)