Left Menu

Vedanta Secures Jaiprakash Associates in Landmark Deal

Vedanta Ltd has emerged as the winning bidder for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), offering Rs 4,000 crore post-NCLT approval and the balance over 5-6 years. The bid, valued at Rs 12,505 crore, prevails over Adani Group during the CIRP auction. Vedanta aims to synergize with JAL's assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 16:08 IST
Vedanta Secures Jaiprakash Associates in Landmark Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes auction, Vedanta Ltd outbid Adani Group to secure Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) with an offer valued at Rs 12,505 crore. This significant financial maneuver involves an initial Rs 4,000 crore payment post-NCLT approval, with the remaining balance settled over five to six years.

The auction was part of JAL's corporate insolvency resolution process, with Vedanta emerging as the leading bidder among competitors. JAL, which has a considerable debt burden, operates across diverse sectors including real estate, cement, and power.

Vedanta plans to leverage synergies with JAL's assets, notably enhancing their presence in power, real estate, and leveraging limestone and coal resources. The acquisition aligns with Vedanta's strategic expansion in multiple sectors.

TRENDING

1
Russia's Fiercest Assault Strikes at the Heart of Kyiv

Russia's Fiercest Assault Strikes at the Heart of Kyiv

 Global
2
Formula One's Engine Evolution: The Shift to 2031

Formula One's Engine Evolution: The Shift to 2031

 Global
3
Saptak Talwar Climbs Leaderboard as Hugo Townsend Dominates GAC Rosa Challenge

Saptak Talwar Climbs Leaderboard as Hugo Townsend Dominates GAC Rosa Challen...

 Global
4
Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025