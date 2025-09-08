Tragic Collision at Nashik: Three Lives Lost

In a tragic road accident, three men lost their lives in a collision involving a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a two-wheeler in Nashik district on Monday.

The crash occurred at Bhanwarpada Phata near Vanoli village along the Taharabad-Satana road around 11am. The police identified the deceased as Govinda Kalu Pawar, Vikas Jairam Mali, and Roshan Dayaram Mali, residents of Sukatman village.

The incident unfolded when the rider lost control of the motorcycle, resulting in a collision with the MSRTC bus traveling from Nandurbar to Vasai. Traffic was temporarily halted as authorities responded. A case has been filed, and investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)