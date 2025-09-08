Left Menu

Tragic Collision at Nashik: Three Lives Lost

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus collided with a two-wheeler in Nashik district, leading to the death of three men. The accident occurred near Vanoli village on the Taharabad-Satana road. The victims, all from Sukatman village, died instantly. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:44 IST
Tragic Collision at Nashik: Three Lives Lost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic road accident, three men lost their lives in a collision involving a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a two-wheeler in Nashik district on Monday.

The crash occurred at Bhanwarpada Phata near Vanoli village along the Taharabad-Satana road around 11am. The police identified the deceased as Govinda Kalu Pawar, Vikas Jairam Mali, and Roshan Dayaram Mali, residents of Sukatman village.

The incident unfolded when the rider lost control of the motorcycle, resulting in a collision with the MSRTC bus traveling from Nandurbar to Vasai. Traffic was temporarily halted as authorities responded. A case has been filed, and investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Youth Arrested for Father's Gruesome Murder Over Property Dispute

Youth Arrested for Father's Gruesome Murder Over Property Dispute

 India
2
Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

 India
3
Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

 India
4
Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at DTU

Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025