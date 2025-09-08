Left Menu

M-Sanvi Real Estate Expands Property Portfolio Across Delhi/NCR

M-Sanvi Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. is broadening its portfolio to include residential, commercial, and industrial properties, solidifying its position as a comprehensive real estate provider. This expansion aligns with the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability, aiming to meet current and future market demands across Delhi/NCR and beyond.

M-Sanvi Real Estate Rolls Out Comprehensive Portfolio Covering Residential, Commercial & Industrial Spaces in Delhi/NCR. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to broaden its reach, M-Sanvi Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., a trusted name in affordable housing in Delhi/NCR, has announced an expansion of its property portfolio. This expansion includes varied property types such as residential, commercial, and industrial spaces, thereby catering to a wide range of needs for homebuyers, investors, and businesses.

From luxury apartments and affordable housing projects to independent homes and industrial properties, M-Sanvi now positions itself as a key real estate solutions provider in the region. 'We aim to be more than a real estate developer; our goal is to build lasting relationships and opportunities,' said Mr. Mukesh Kumar, the company's Founder & Director. With this revamped portfolio, M-Sanvi strengthens its offerings while aiming to become one of the most reputable names in real estate nationwide.

Furthermore, M-Sanvi is committed to adopting innovative and sustainable practices in its projects. By integrating eco-friendly solutions and leveraging new technologies, the company intends to fulfill current and anticipate future needs in the dynamic real estate market of Delhi/NCR and beyond.

